Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Drops By 5.4%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 50.3 %

NASDAQ:BROGW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,108,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233,450 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

