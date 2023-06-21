Short Interest in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCR) Drops By 5.6%

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of ClimateRock stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. ClimateRock has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of ClimateRock by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

