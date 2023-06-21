Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Simply Better Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:PKANF – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 15,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Clarus Securities assumed coverage on Simply Better Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Simply Better Brands Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Simply Better Brands

Simply Better Brands Corp. manufactures and sells hemp-based cannabidiol related products in the United States. The company offers tinctures, topicals, capsules, gummies, pet tinctures and treats, and bath bombs; pet wellness products; and skincare products. It also provides nutritious and protein bars.

