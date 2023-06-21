Single Point Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

AMZN opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

