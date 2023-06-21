SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SITE Centers by 7,518.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 2.7% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 901,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in SITE Centers by 352.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 103,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 80,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

