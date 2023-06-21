Sivota (LON:SIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 2407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.06).

Sivota Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.66. The company has a market cap of £10.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.48.

Sivota Company Profile

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

