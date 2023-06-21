SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.19.

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

