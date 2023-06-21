SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) versus Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Head-To-Head Analysis

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 5.86% 14.49% 7.59% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 0 5 14 0 2.74 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $374.26, suggesting a potential upside of 46.56%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Natcore Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $3.11 billion 4.63 $93.78 million $3.40 75.11 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Volatility & Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, and lithium-ion cells and batteries, as well as virtual power plants. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Natcore Technology

(Get Rating)

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.