Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Shares Up 5.2%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.94. 1,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Soluna Trading Up 5.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.
Soluna Company Profile
Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.
