Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.25. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 150,874 shares.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

