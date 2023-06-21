S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Shares Down 0.1%

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.51. 7,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 12,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $59.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.63% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

