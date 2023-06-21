Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Price Performance

LOV stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Institutional Trading of Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.73 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 98.9% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.