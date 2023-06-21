Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Shares Down 16.9%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) traded down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

