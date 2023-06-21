Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDE. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cormark lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.12.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$14.99 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$9.43 and a 12 month high of C$16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

