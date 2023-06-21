SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

