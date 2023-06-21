SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

