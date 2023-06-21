Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

