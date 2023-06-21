Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Paul Ohls Sells 1,780 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 731,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CXM opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

