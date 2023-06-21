Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $12,915.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $12,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Diane Adams sold 550 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $6,435.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Diane Adams sold 450 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $5,350.50.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.30, a PEG ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.