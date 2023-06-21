Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $12,915.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $12,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Diane Adams sold 550 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $6,435.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Diane Adams sold 450 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $5,350.50.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.30, a PEG ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.