Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $324,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $324,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,383,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,172 shares of company stock worth $2,935,750. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

