SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 7th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 7th.
SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance
SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.71. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.73.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 369.96%. On average, analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
