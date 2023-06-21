SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 7th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 7th.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.71. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.73.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 369.96%. On average, analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55,425 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Stories

