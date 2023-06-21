Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

