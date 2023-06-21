Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.
Insider Transactions at Microsoft
Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $338.05 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.74.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.
Microsoft Profile
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
