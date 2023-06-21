Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,783.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $162,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,783.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,587 shares of company stock worth $16,109,303. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Five9 by 3,131.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

