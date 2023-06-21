StockNews.com Downgrades Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Hold

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.57. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Astronics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Astronics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Astronics by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

