StockNews.com Downgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Buy

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $109.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.68.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%.

In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 32,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,869.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 100,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,243. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AstroNova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

