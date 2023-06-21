StockNews.com Downgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Buy

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSP. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insperity Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. Insperity has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after purchasing an additional 486,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,067,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,030,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

