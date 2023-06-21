StockNews.com Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Buy

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $917.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $918.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $859.74. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $590.33 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

