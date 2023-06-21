StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.