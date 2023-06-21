StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 86.48% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.