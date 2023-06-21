StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CULP stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

