StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

