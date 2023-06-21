StockNews.com Lowers Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.
