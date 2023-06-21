StockNews.com Lowers Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 83,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 40,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,965,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,973,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

