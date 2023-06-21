StockNews.com Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to “Hold”

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

