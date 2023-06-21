Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

