Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) & Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Financial Comparison

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Propel Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.47 -$780,000.00 ($0.04) -37.75 Propel Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Propel Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Propel Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stran & Company, Inc. and Propel Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.01%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Propel Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Propel Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% Propel Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Propel Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Propel Media

(Get Rating)

Propel Media, Inc. operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers. It primarily serves its advertising to users who are part of its owned and operated member-based network. The company also operates DeepIntent platform, which provides a data-driven approach to programmatic advertising that integrates into its data management platform. Propel Media, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.