STV Group (LON:STVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $223.26

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.26 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.80), with a volume of 267265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get STV Group alerts:

STV Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £106.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.57.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.