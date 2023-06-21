Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $63,795.08 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $63,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares in the company, valued at $26,187,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,235 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $23,143.90.

RUN opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 268.61 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,951,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

