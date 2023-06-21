Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $996,500.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $996,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,989.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.61 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.