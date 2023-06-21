Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 830 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 830 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $15,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00.

Sunrun Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 268.61 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 953,877 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sunrun by 13.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,403,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

