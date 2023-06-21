Sycomore Asset Management Sells 17,512 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,512 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

