Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Critical Review

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wolfspeed 1 9 8 0 2.39

Volatility & Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $101.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Wolfspeed has a consensus target price of $81.83, suggesting a potential upside of 58.68%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.72% 36.02% 21.37% Wolfspeed -20.14% -5.43% -2.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Wolfspeed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 7.11 $32.31 billion $6.47 16.07 Wolfspeed $746.20 million 8.60 -$200.90 million ($1.48) -34.84

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Wolfspeed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

