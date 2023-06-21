Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 488,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 242,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

