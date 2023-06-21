Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.