TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Shares Up 2.9%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. 67,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 792,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBP. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

