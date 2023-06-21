TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Shares Up 2.9%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. 67,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 792,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
TC Biopharm Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm
TC Biopharm Company Profile
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.
