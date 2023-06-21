TD Securities Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$17.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRETF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

