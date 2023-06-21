TD Securities Trims Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Target Price to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 target price on Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cormark raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a tender rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$8.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.10. The stock has a market cap of C$809.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$11.80.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$430.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.1301461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.96%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

