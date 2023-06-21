Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $6.23. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 208,852 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $72,000.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.