Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $235,922.40 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.