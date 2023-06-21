Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ TER opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.17.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

